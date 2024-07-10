Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38. 18,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 58,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

