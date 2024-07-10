Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Up 5.1%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 8,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Satellogic Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Satellogic stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078,064 shares during the period. Satellogic accounts for approximately 5.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 17.33% of Satellogic worth $27,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.