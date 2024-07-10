Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 5,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

