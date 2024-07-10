5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Down 13.1%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 274,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 211,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.00.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

