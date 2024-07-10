Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.51. 32,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 51,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Maris-Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 3.06% of Maris-Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

