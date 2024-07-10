Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 126,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 293,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

DXLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $193.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $115.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

