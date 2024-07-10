OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
OverActive Media Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
About OverActive Media
OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.
