Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Trading Down 0.9%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 1,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,011 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 13.63% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

