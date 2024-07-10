Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 7,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.