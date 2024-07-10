monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.83.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $237.74 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $251.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.51. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.65, a PEG ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in monday.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in monday.com by 28.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in monday.com by 52.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.