Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CC. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

