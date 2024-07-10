Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Sezzle Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.01 million and a PE ratio of 41.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $111,613.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,134,484.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $111,613.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,393,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,956. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

