Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTLD

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,307.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,307.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 8,089 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $86,875.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 849,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,119,097.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 264,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 84,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Heartland Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.