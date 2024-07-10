Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.
