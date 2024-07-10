Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,597.67.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,551.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,591.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,507.33. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.