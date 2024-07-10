SM Energy’s (SM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $54.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

