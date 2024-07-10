NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEP. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Marathon Capitl restated an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. M&G Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,597,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,269,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

