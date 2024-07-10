Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $33,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $41,497,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Paramount Global by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

