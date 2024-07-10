Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

