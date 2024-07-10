IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. Research analysts expect that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IAC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of IAC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

