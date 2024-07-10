Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 98,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 395,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 168,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

