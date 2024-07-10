HilleVax’s (HLVX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766 in the last 90 days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $21,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in HilleVax during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

