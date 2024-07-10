Cencora (NYSE:COR) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COR. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Get Cencora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $222.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $229.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $650,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.