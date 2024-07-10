Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Robert W. Baird

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.95.

Albemarle stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

