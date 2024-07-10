Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

