AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on AB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,354.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 103.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AB opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

