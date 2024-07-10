TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.83.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE TNET opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,354,000 after buying an additional 464,289 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,020,000 after buying an additional 148,779 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after buying an additional 89,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

