Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $5,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.