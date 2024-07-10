Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIS. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS opened at C$17.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Stories

