M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.17 ($2.87).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.88) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.88) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 210.20 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.83, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.09).

In other news, insider Edward Braham purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($64,280.77). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

