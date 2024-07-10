Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RRX opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.30. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.