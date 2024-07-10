Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JSPR opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $320.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

