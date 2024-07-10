Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $252.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.15.

AVY stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $16,800,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

