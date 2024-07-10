Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

