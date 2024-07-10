MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 250,812 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 207,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

