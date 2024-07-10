Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $291,683.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $291,683.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

