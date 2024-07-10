Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DENN. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $337.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Denny’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

