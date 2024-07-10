Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

