China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
