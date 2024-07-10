C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $87.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.06.

CHRW opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

