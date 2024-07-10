Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of CGC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $471.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

