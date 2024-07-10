Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 70,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 279,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 11,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

