Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATRI opened at $453.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.95. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $593.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Atrion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.