Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.30.

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

