Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATLX

Atlas Lithium Stock Up 4.6 %

ATLX opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.73.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlas Lithium accounts for approximately 6.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned about 2.00% of Atlas Lithium worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.