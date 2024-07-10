HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

CALC opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $47.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.28. CalciMedica has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CalciMedica

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson bought 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalciMedica in the third quarter valued at $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Stories

