Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.77.

ARHS opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

