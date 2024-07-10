Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $151.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,322 shares of company stock worth $62,714,456. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

