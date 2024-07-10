Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.