Analysts Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $255.08

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,591 shares of company stock valued at $863,697 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after acquiring an additional 542,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,032 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.13 and a 200-day moving average of $243.96. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $275.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

